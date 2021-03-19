Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay

India boxer Nikhat Zareen beat two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan on Friday to enter the women’s 51kg semifinal at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul.

Nikhat had beaten 2019 world champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the quarterfinal.

Sharp and agile, the Indian pugilist prevailed in a 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from the 2014 and 2016 World Championships.

With a berth in the last four, Nikhat has ensured a bronze.

Among the other women boxers, Sonia Lather (57kg), Parveen (60kg) and Jyoti (69kg) made exits with losses in their respective quarterfinals.

Gaurav Solanki (57kg) also reached the semifinal after a tough fight against Aykol Mizan of Turkey. The Indian secured a 4-1 win.

Shiva Thapa (63kg) lost 4-1 to Turkey’s Hakan Dogan in an intense bout.

Zareen will meet 2019 World Championships’ silver-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey while Solanki will be up against Argentina’s Nirco Cuello.