Who is Vijender Singh fighting on Wednesday, August 17?

Vijender Singh will face Ghanain boxer Eliasu Sulley in ‘The Jungle Rumble’. Sulley, the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion, has a 100 percent knockout record in the eight bouts he has competed in. Vijender flew down from Manchester, where he trains, to India on August 8.

When, where and how to watch Vijender Singh’s bout live?

Vijender Singh’s fight will be shown live at 8:30PM IST on Sports18 Khel and is available for live streaming on Voot.

Where will Vijender Singh’s bout be held?

Vijender Singh’s bout will be held at the Babir Juneja Stadium in Raipur. It is the first professional fight to be held in the city.

When did Vijender Singh fight last?

Vijender Singh’s last fight was against Artysh Lopsan in March, 2021. It was in this bout that he tasted his first defeat of his professional career.

What Vijender Singh said...

Looking forward to the fight, Vijender said, “I’m really looking forward to this fight, I have been training extensively for this and it will be the perfect opportunity and place to get back into my winning ways. There was a tiny blip in the last fight but I am gearing up with my team to defeat Eliasu Sulley, and I cannot wait to get in the ring.”

Who are the other competitors in ‘The Jungle Rumble’?

Organised by Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP, the ‘Jungle Rumble’ will also see Faizan Anwar, Sachin Nautiyal, Karthik Satish Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Gurpreet Singh and Shaikhom Rebaldo in action as the undercard fights.