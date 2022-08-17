Boxing

Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley LIVE Updates: Vijender Singh eyes 13th pro boxing win; in action soon

Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley LIVE Updates: Read the live updates between Vijender Singh and Eliasu Sulley in ‘The Jungle Rumble’.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 17 August, 2022 19:56 IST
Last Updated: 17 August, 2022 19:56 IST
Vijender Singh at the Echo Arena on March 12, 2016. (File Photo)

Vijender Singh at the Echo Arena on March 12, 2016. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley LIVE Updates: Read the live updates between Vijender Singh and Eliasu Sulley in ‘The Jungle Rumble’.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Vijender Singh’s bout against Eliasu Sulley in ‘The Jungle Rumble’ held at the Babir Juneja Stadium in Raipur.

UPDATE (Fight 2): Karthik Satish Kumar defeats Ashish Sharma by an unanimous decision 3-0 in the lightweight category.

UPDATE (Fight 1): Asad Asif Khan defeats Amey Nitin by an unanimous decision 3-0 in the featherweight category.

Jungle Rumble Schedule
Fight 5 Super Middleweight
Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley
Fight 4 Welterweight
Faizan Anwar vs Sachin Nautiyal
Fight 3 Lightweight
Gurpreet Singh vs Shaikhom Rebaldo
Fight 2 Lightweight
Karthik Satish Kumar vs Ashish Sharma
Fight 1 Featherweight
Asad Asif Khan vs Amey Nitin

Who is Vijender Singh fighting on Wednesday, August 17?

Vijender Singh will face Ghanain boxer Eliasu Sulley in ‘The Jungle Rumble’. Sulley, the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion, has a 100 percent knockout record in the eight bouts he has competed in. Vijender flew down from Manchester, where he trains, to India on August 8.

When, where and how to watch Vijender Singh’s bout live?

Vijender Singh’s fight will be shown live at 8:30PM IST on  Sports18 Khel and is available for live streaming on Voot.

Where will Vijender Singh’s bout be held?

Vijender Singh’s bout will be held at the Babir Juneja Stadium in Raipur. It is the first professional fight to be held in the city.

When did Vijender Singh fight last?

Vijender Singh’s last fight was against Artysh Lopsan in March, 2021. It was in this bout that he tasted his first defeat of his professional career.

ALSO READ: Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley: When and Where to watch Vijender Boxing bout, Live Streaming Details

What Vijender Singh said...

Looking forward to the fight, Vijender said, “I’m really looking forward to this fight, I have been training extensively for this and it will be the perfect opportunity and place to get back into my winning ways. There was a tiny blip in the last fight but I am gearing up with my team to defeat Eliasu Sulley, and I cannot wait to get in the ring.”

Who are the other competitors in ‘The Jungle Rumble’?

Organised by Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP, the ‘Jungle Rumble’ will also see Faizan Anwar, Sachin Nautiyal, Karthik Satish Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Gurpreet Singh and Shaikhom Rebaldo in action as the undercard fights.

Read more stories on Boxing.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion

Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism

Slide shows

Remembering Muhammad Ali: When "The Greatest" visited India

Vijender Singh's professional career so far

Muhammad Ali: Five key fights

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us