Boxing

Vikas Krishan moves into semifinals in Boxam International

India's Vikas Krishan defeats Italy's Vicenzo Mangiacapre, the 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist on the third day of the tourney.

05 March, 2021 14:00 IST

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan. - PTI

India’s Vikas Krishan defeated Vicenzo Mangiacapre, the 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist, to move into the semifinals of the men’s 60kg category at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

DAY TWO REPORT

Krishan beat Mangacapre with a 3-2 margin.

