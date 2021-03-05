More Sports Boxing Boxing Vikas Krishan moves into semifinals in Boxam International India’s Vikas Krishan defeats Italy’s Vicenzo Mangiacapre, the 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist on the third day of the tourney. Team Sportstar 05 March, 2021 14:00 IST Indian boxer Vikas Krishan. - PTI Team Sportstar 05 March, 2021 14:00 IST India’s Vikas Krishan defeated Vicenzo Mangiacapre, the 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist, to move into the semifinals of the men’s 60kg category at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.DAY TWO REPORTKrishan beat Mangacapre with a 3-2 margin.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.