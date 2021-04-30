WBC India Championship postponed amid COVID-19 surge

The World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-ever WBC India Championship fight, between the country’s top women boxers Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari, was initially scheduled to start on May 1 at the Great Khali Academy in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Despite continuous efforts, the prevailing surge in cases and the lockdown forced the organisers to postpone the event.

"Unfortunately, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across India and guidelines issued by the Indian Government, we have decided to postpone the first-ever WBC India Championship event to a later date," Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, which is conducting the event, said on Friday.