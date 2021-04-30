More Sports Boxing Boxing WBC India Championship postponed amid COVID-19 surge The first-ever WBC India Championship fight, between the country’s top women boxers Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari, was initially scheduled to start on May 1. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2021 18:51 IST The World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 30 April, 2021 18:51 IST The World Boxing Council (WBC) India Championship fight has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The first-ever WBC India Championship fight, between the country’s top women boxers Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari, was initially scheduled to start on May 1 at the Great Khali Academy in Jalandhar, Punjab.READ| India's youth boxers raise 2024 Olympics hopes with world championship glory Despite continuous efforts, the prevailing surge in cases and the lockdown forced the organisers to postpone the event.READ| COVID-19 crisis: Asian Boxing Championship moved from Delhi to Dubai "Unfortunately, due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across India and guidelines issued by the Indian Government, we have decided to postpone the first-ever WBC India Championship event to a later date," Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, which is conducting the event, said on Friday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.