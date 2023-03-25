Boxing

Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 Final: Nitu and Saweety in gold medal bouts, timing, streaming info

Here is all you need to know about the Indians in action today, preview, timings, live streaming info, when and where to watch the Women’s World Boxing Championships finals.

Team Sportstar
25 March, 2023 11:58 IST
Saweety Boora and Nitu Ghaghas will be seen in action today at the Women’s World Boxing Championships finals.

Saweety Boora and Nitu Ghaghas will be seen in action today at the Women's World Boxing Championships finals.

INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY (MARCH 25)-

48kg: Nitu vs Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia - 6PM IST(Finals)

81kg: Saweety Boora vs Lina Wang of China- approximate time 7:45 PM IST (Finals)

PREVIEW: (Y.B. Sarangi)

Four accomplished Indians - Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), 52kg World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), 69kg Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Asian champion Saweety Boora (81kg) - will seek a record last clinched 2006, in the finals of the World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall over the weekend.

While Nitu and Saweety will be seen in action on Saturday, Nikhat and Lovlina will take the ring on Sunday.

Also Read
Women’s World Championship: With Artificial Intelligence, Richard McLaren aims to reform boxing

When the country hosted the event, in its early years before its Olympic debut, here 17 years ago, four of the five Indians in the finals had claimed the top honour.

Irrespective of the absence of some top nations due to a boycott and the clouds over the sport’s Olympic status the competition has reached a different level.

Following a hat-trick of Referee Stops Contest (RSC) wins, Nitu soaked pressure and avenged her defeat to Worlds silver medallist and Asian champion Alua Balkibekova in the semifinals. She will be keen to repeat her fine showing against Mongolian two-time Asian bronze medallist Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan to scale a new peak.

“Now I can seamlessly change my game according to my opponent and will continue to like this,” said Nitu.

For 30-year-old Saweety, who bagged a silver nine years ago, beating two tough opponents to enter the final was a big achievement. She will leave no stone unturned against China’s 2018 World champion Lina Wang. “I have a golden chance of changing my silver medal into gold,” said Saweety.

When and where to watch the World women’s boxing championship finals?

Matches will start from 6 PM IST onwards. The event will be live streamed on SonyLiv, and the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

