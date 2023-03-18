Women’s Boxing World Championship: IBA probing Nepali boxer Anjani Teli’s eligibility

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has begun an enquiry into the allegations that a Nepal boxer, Anjani Teli (52kg), competed in the 2021 National championships in India with a different name and the possibility of her holding two passports.

Amidst questions over the Delhi-based boxer’s eligibility to participate in the ongoing World women’s boxing championships at the K.D. Jadhav Hall here on Saturday, the matter reached the doorsteps of the IBA as well as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“This matter was brought to our notice and we have duly brought it to the notice of the IBA through an email communication earlier today for them to take action,” said a BFI statement.

An IBA official told Sportstar that “investigation is on into the matter.”

As per the IBA rules, “If an ineligibility case is proved, the Technical Delegate must immediately disqualify the boxer and inform the boxer’s National Federation.”

IBA DEBARS TECHNICAL OFFICIALS FROM IOC EVENTS

The IBA has asked its technical officials not to respond to a letter from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), inviting them to declare their intention to act as volunteer technical officials for Paris Olympics qualifying events by March 21.

Citing its rules, a letter from IBA Development Director Chris Roberts said, “Considering that the international tournaments announced by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit are not approved by the IBA, participation in these tournaments is forbidden, unless otherwise approved by the IBA Board of Directors. In order to grant approval, the IOC must, and as a matter of courtesy, request assistance and support from IBA to approach any TO (technical official) in the first instance.”

It further said, “any person who violates or acts contrary to the provisions...will be subject to the sanctions.”

The IBA Board of Directors will discuss the current situation regarding the IOC tournaments, in the backdrop of the impasse between the two bodies, here on March 26. The IBA advised its technical officials not to respond to the IOC letter until further guidance.