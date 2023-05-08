Boxing

Sachin makes winning start on World Championships debut

The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals.

PTI
Tashkent 08 May, 2023 15:50 IST
File Photo: Sachin took charge of the proceedings from the word go as he relentlessly attacked Novac in the round of 32 bout. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach (54kg) made a winning start to his maiden World Championships campaign, dispatching Serghei Novac of Moldova with a facile victory here on Monday.

Sachin took charge of the proceedings from the word go as he relentlessly attacked Novac in the round of 32 bout.

Using his height advantage and long reach, the 23-year-old relied on a combination of punches to take the first round.

The second round followed a similar script Sachin landed a flurry punches, the most impressive being a combination of a straight jab, a left and then a right hook. His defence was as strong as his attack as he danced around the ring, ducking his opponents punches.

Despite the first two rounds ruled in his favour, Sachin did not hold back his punches in the final three minutes. He continued pummelling the helpless Maldovian with a range of punches including the upper cut to claim a comprehensive win.

Indian pugilists Govind Sahani (48kg) and Naveen (92kg) will be in action later in the day.

