AICF votes for external audit of accounts from 2021

In a move seen as a ‘novelty’ in the working of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), its Urgent General Body Meeting held in Guwahati on Thursday decided to initiate an external audit of its accounts from 2021.

Embroiled in allegations of financial irregularities against Bharat Singh Chauhan, the secretary of the outgoing set of office-bearers elected in January 2021, the AICF appears determined to come clean and hold its elections, scheduled in early 2024.

“So far, the AICF accounts were internally audited and presented to the government,” said the AICF president Sanjay Kapoor and continued, “but since the house felt there was prima facie evidence of misuse of funds, the AICF was duty-bound to retain the respect of all concerned. We are confident the truth will be out in the open, and the credibility of the AICF will stand restored.”

About the upcoming elections, Mr Kapoor said, “The appointed Returning Officers will resume the election process after January 5, 2024. Since all the National Sports Federations are bound to ensure that all the affiliated states/districts are Sports Code compliant, I have been authorized by the house to seek a three-month extension from the Sports Ministry to ensure compliance. We expect the election process to be completed by the end of March 2024.”

The AICF also ratified the proposed budget of Rs. two crore for the preparations of those qualified for the Candidates Tournament, scheduled in Toronto from April 2 to 25, 2024.

Vidit Gujarathi, R. Praggnanandhaa and R. Vaishali have already qualified. D. Gukesh could also qualify based on the aggregate points gained from the 2023 FIDE circuit.