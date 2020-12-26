Chess Chess Airthings Masters: Harikrishna holds Vachier; Nakamura lone winner in first round Hikaru Nakamura was the lone winner in the first round of the Airthings Masters rapid chess on Saturday, while P. Harikrishna drew against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 December, 2020 21:06 IST The Airthings Masters is the second on the $1.5 million Tour, a 10-tournament circuit of rapid online chess, featuring some of the best players in the game. - File Photo ( Biel Chess) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 December, 2020 21:06 IST P. Harikrishna drew with Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, following perpetual checks in 27 moves, and made a quiet start in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament.In the remaining three rounds of the opening day, Harikrishna was due to play with white pieces against Daniil Dubov (Russia), black against David Anton Guijjar (Spain) and finally, white against Magnus Carlsen (Norway). AICF elections: Chauhan faction flags violation of Sports Code in nominations from rival camp Following draws on five boards in the first round, Hikaru Nakamura emerged as the lone winner at the expense of Alexander Grischuk.The results (first round): P. Harikrishna drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); David Anton Guijarro (Esp) drew with Wesley So (USA); Daniil Dubov (Rus) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos