  • 1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) — 2830.9
  • 2. Hikaru Nakamura (NOR) — 2802.8
  • 3. Fabiano Caruana(USA) — 2797.8
  • 4. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) — 2771.2
  • 5. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) — 2770.0
  • 6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) — 2765.7
  • 7. D. Gukesh (IND) — 2763.0
  • 8. Wesley So (USA) — 2757.0
  • 9. Wei Yi (CHN) — 2755.0
  • 10. R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) — 2754.7