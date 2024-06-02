India’s Arjun Erigaisi continued to ascend in the FIDE world live ratings as he now went above Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the new World No. 4 after beating France’s Loic Travadon in the French Team Chess Championship 2024 on Sunday.

With a career-high rating of 2771.2, the Warangal wunderkind is just behind Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana in the live rating list.

Playing for the Metz Fischer chess club in the French Team Chess Championship, Arjun grabbed his fourth successive win in as many rounds.

Earlier, Arjun grabbed wins against compatriot Harikrishna Pentala, Germany’s Vitaly Kunin and Alvar Alonso Rosell of Spain, accounting for a total of 9.8 Elo ratings from the tournament in France.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a purple patch. He finished second behind Russian veteran Peter Svidler in the TePe Sigeman Chess Tournament 2024 before finishing joint-fifth in the Sharjah Masters open tournament with six points in nine rounds.

Five-time world champion Carlsen sits at the top of the classical rating list with a 2830.9 live rating.

D. Gukesh (seventh) and R. Praggnanandhaa (10th) are the other two Indians in the world’s top ten, making this the first instance with three Indians having made the list.

WORLD TOP 10 IN FIDE LIVE RATING LIST

1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) — 2830.9

2. Hikaru Nakamura (NOR) — 2802.8

3. Fabiano Caruana(USA) — 2797.8

4. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) — 2771.2

5. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) — 2770.0

6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) — 2765.7

7. D. Gukesh (IND) — 2763.0

8. Wesley So (USA) — 2757.0

9. Wei Yi (CHN) — 2755.0

10. R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) — 2754.7

TOP RANKED INDIANS IN CLASSICAL CHESS 4. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) — 2771.2 7. D. Gukesh (IND) — 2763.0 10. R. Praggnanandhaa — 2754.7 11. Viswanathan Anand — 2754.7 24. Vidit Gujrathi — 2721.0 39. Aravindh Chithambaram — 2693.5 40. Harikrishna Pentala — 2692.6

*Denotes live rating