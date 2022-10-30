Decisive games involving the four leaders left P. V. Nandhidhaa and N. Priyanka leading the women’s field at 4.5 points from five rounds of the Asian chess championship here on Sunday.

Half-a-point behind the leaders is Uzbekistan’s Nilufar Yakubbaeva, followed by six players at 3.5 points. Tania Sachdev and Vantika Agrawal, seeded one and three, slipped to three points after another draw.

In the Open category, Harsha Bharathakoti nailed Kaustav Chatterjee to emerge as the only leader at 4.5 points while top seed R. Praggnanandhaa dropped a second draw in his campaign after facing Leon Mendonca.

Harsha leads a seven-player pack, including Praggnanandhaa, M. Karthikeyan, Mendonca, S. P. Sethuraman, B Adhiban, Uzbekistan’s Shamsidddin Vokhidov and Turkmenistan’s Maksat Atabayev.