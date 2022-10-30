Chess

Asian chess championship: Nandhidhaa, Priyanka lead women’s field; Harsha ahead in Open section

Tania Sachdev and Vantika Agrawal, seeded one and three, slipped to three points after another draw.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 30 October, 2022 21:16 IST
P. V. Nandhidhaa along with N. Priyanka lead the women’s field | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Decisive games involving the four leaders left P. V. Nandhidhaa and N. Priyanka leading the women’s field at 4.5 points from five rounds of the Asian chess championship here on Sunday.

Half-a-point behind the leaders is Uzbekistan’s Nilufar Yakubbaeva, followed by six players at 3.5 points. Tania Sachdev and Vantika Agrawal, seeded one and three, slipped to three points after another draw.

In the Open category, Harsha Bharathakoti nailed Kaustav Chatterjee to emerge as the only leader at 4.5 points while top seed R. Praggnanandhaa dropped a second draw in his campaign after facing Leon Mendonca.

Harsha leads a seven-player pack, including Praggnanandhaa, M. Karthikeyan, Mendonca, S. P. Sethuraman, B Adhiban, Uzbekistan’s Shamsidddin Vokhidov and Turkmenistan’s Maksat Atabayev.

Leading fifth-round results (Indians unless stated):
Open: R. Praggnanandhaa (4) drew with Leon Mendonca (4); Maksat Atabayev (Tkm, 4) drew with M. Karthikeyan (4); Harsha Bharathakoti (4.5) bt Koustav Chatterjee (3.5); S. L. Narayanan (3.5) drew with M. Shyam Sundar (3.5); S. P. Sethuraman (4) bt Raja Ritvik (3); Aravindh Chithambaram (3.5) drew with Saparmyrat Atabayev (Tkm, 3.5); B. Adhiban (4) bt Sammed Shetye (3); Sanket Chakravarty (3) lost to Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb, 4); Viani Antonio Viani (3.5) drew with Abhimanyu Puranik (3). Women: P. V. Nandhidhaa (4.5) bt Vo Thi Kim Phong (Vie, 3.5); Soumya Swaminathan (3.5) lost to N. Priyanka (4.5); Nilufar Yakubbaeva (4) bt Saina Salonika (3); Mary Ann Gomes (3.5) bt Rakshitta Ravi (3); Tania Sachdev (3) drew with Nguyen Thi Mai Hung (Vie, 3); Liya Kurmangaliyeva (Kaz, 3) drew with Padmini Rout (3.5); Xeniya Balabayeva (3) drew with Vantika Agarwal (3); Sakshi Chitlange (2.5) lost to Divya Deshmukh (3.5); C. Sahajasri (3.5) bt Parnali Dharia (2.5); V. Varshini (3) drew with Amina Kairbekova (Kaz, 3).

