Chess Legend Garry Kasparov added to Russia’s list of ‘terrorists and extremists’

Russia’s financial watchdog added chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of “terrorists and extremists” on Wednesday.
The Soviet-born former world chess champion Kasparov is a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has lived in the United States for almost a decade.
More to follow
