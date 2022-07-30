Chess olympiad

Chess Olympiad Women’s Day 2: Humpy draws as Indian teams win; Georgia stretched

Tania Sachdev made amends for her first round marathon by winning her second round game in 36 moves.

Rakesh Rao
MAMALLAPURAM 30 July, 2022 22:30 IST
Koneru Humpy drew with her Argentine rival Marisa Zuriel after a 44-move game in the second round.

Koneru Humpy drew with her Argentine rival Marisa Zuriel after a 44-move game in the second round.

Much like Fabiano Caruana in the Open section, the spearhead of top seed India 1, K. Humpy could get nothing more than a draw even as one-sided results continued to flow in the women’s section of the Chess Olympiad.

Saturday saw Humpy, the strongest woman player here, craftily stonewall her Argentine rival Marisa Zuriel’s designs by locking the centre of the board to earn a draw in 44 moves. In this positional battle, Humpy, rated over 400 points above Marisa, failed to get any advantage.

On the lower boards, it was a different story.

Making amends for her first-round marathon that lasted 103 moves, Tania Sachdev needed only 36 moves to taste a second victory in less than 24 hours. R. Vaishali took a longer route to win after Bhakti Kulkarni gave the desired finish to her game.

Padmini Rout, after resting in the first round, could only get a draw on the second board for India 2. On the rest of the boards, Vantika Agrawal, Soumya Swaminathan and Mary Ann Gomes emerged as comfortable winners.

For India 3, Eesha Karavade and P. V. Nandhidhaa won on the higher boards while the lower ones produced draws.

Third seed Georgia could only manage a 2.5-1.5 victory over Lithuania in the closest match involving a top-10 seed. Though Nana Dzagnidze and Salome Melia won as expected, Meri Arabidze’s loss to Gabija Simkunaite - rated 416 points lower - on the fourth board was a stunner.

The results (second round, with match-points):
India 1 (4) bt Argentina (2) 3.5-0.5 (K. Humpy drew with Marisa Zuriel; R. Vaishali bt Maria Jose Campos; Tania Sachdev bt Anapaola Borda Rodas; Bhakti Kulkarni bt Maria Belen Sarquis)
India 2 (4) bt Latvia (2) 3.5-0.5 (Vantika Agrawal bt Laura Rogule; Padmini Rout drew with Ilze Berzina; Soumya Swaminathan bt Ter-Avetisja; Mary Ann Gomes bt Nellija Maklakova)
Singapore (2) lost to India 3 (4) 1-3 (Anjela Khegay lost to Eesha Karavade; Mei-En Emmanuelle Hng lost to P. V. Nandhidhaa; Liu Yang Hazel drew with Pratyusha Bodda; Fang Kun drew with Vishwa Vasnawala).
Turkey (2) lost to Ukraine (4) 1-3; Georgia (4) bt Lithuania (2) 2.5-1.5; Croatia (2) lost to Poland (4) 0.5-3.5; France (4) bt Egypt (2) 4-0; Finland (2) lost to Azerbaijan (4) 0-4; USA (4) bt Uzbekistan (2) 3-1; Denmark (2) lost to Germany (4) 1-3; Armenia (4) bt Norway(2) 4-0; Belgium (2) lost to Kazakhstan (4) 1-3.

