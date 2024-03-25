The BCCI has announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the general elections in the country.

IPL 2022 champion and last season’s runner-up Gujarat kickstarted its campaign with a nervy six-run win over five-time champion Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here is the full schedule of GT in IPL 2024