IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs PBKS: Punjab Kings moves up to fifth after thrilling last-over victory against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings broke a losing streak with an incredibly satisfying last-over win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. After looking like they were out of the game, rookies Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma powered the Punjab Kings to a three-wicket victory, chasing 200 to win.
Punjab Kings rose to fifth in the points table courtesy this win. Gujarat Titans dropped down to sixth on the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals follow GT in the standings and Mumbai Indians, yet to win a game after playing three matches, remains at the bottom of the pile.
Here is the updated points table after the GT vs PBKS match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.249
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.976
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.483
|5
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.220
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.580
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+0.204
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.876
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
*Updated after GT vs PBKS match on April 4.
