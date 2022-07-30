Chess Olympiad Open Section Day 2: Indian teams keep winning; Paraguay stretches mighty USA

The going got a bit tougher but Indian teams came out stronger, as expected.

These are earlier days in the Chess Olympiad here and the casualty list is still without a name on it. Stronger teams lived up to their seeding and added two more match-points. Unlike the opening round, more fancied teams dropped at least a draw or two on Saturday.

For the second straight day, USA’s search for a 4-0 sweep continued.

If it was Levon Aronian on Friday, three of his teammates - birthday-boy Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So and Sam Shankland - joined him on Sunday with a draw against their names. The winning difference was Leinier Dominguez Perez on the third board against Jose Fernando Cubas.

Unlike Caruana, World champion Magnus Carlsen resumed his Olympiad campaign after a six-year gap, with a late win. For the better part of the contest, up to the 74th move to be precise, Georg Meier played flawlessly. A dubious continuation by Meier on the 75th move paved Carlsen’s way to win in 80 moves.

For the host, it was another fruitful day. Though Arjun Erigaisi escaped with a draw, victories on other boards gave India 1 a comprehensive victory over Moldova. The much-followed India 2 raced away to a 4-0 triumph by playing to its reputation against Estonia. For India 3, M. Karthikeyan’s fourth-board win provided the decisive difference against Mexico as Surya Sekhar Ganguly, S. P. Sethuraman and Abhijeet Gupta followed with draws.