  • April 10 - RR vs GT - Jaipur - 7:30PM
  • April 13 - PBKS vs RR - Mohali - 7:30PM
  • April 17 - KKR vs RR - Kolkata - 7:30PM
  • April 22 - RR vs MI - Jaipur - 7:30PM
  • April 27 - LSG vs RR - Lucknow - 7:30PM
  • May 2 - SRH vs RR - Hyderabad - 7:30PM
  • May 7 - DC vs RR - Delhi - 7:30PM
  • May 12 - CSK vs RR - Chennai - 3:30PM
  • May 15 - RR vs PBKS - Guwahati - 7:30PM
  • May 19 - RR vs KKR - Guwahti - 7:30PM