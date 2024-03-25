The BCCI on Monday announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.
The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
Rajasthan Royals played four matches in the first leg of the tournament.
Here is RR’s full schedule in IPL 2024:
- April 10 - RR vs GT - Jaipur - 7:30PM
- April 13 - PBKS vs RR - Mohali - 7:30PM
- April 17 - KKR vs RR - Kolkata - 7:30PM
- April 22 - RR vs MI - Jaipur - 7:30PM
- April 27 - LSG vs RR - Lucknow - 7:30PM
- May 2 - SRH vs RR - Hyderabad - 7:30PM
- May 7 - DC vs RR - Delhi - 7:30PM
- May 12 - CSK vs RR - Chennai - 3:30PM
- May 15 - RR vs PBKS - Guwahati - 7:30PM
- May 19 - RR vs KKR - Guwahti - 7:30PM
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB vs PBKS Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win coin toss - Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings?
- DC IPL 2024 full schedule: Delhi Capitals fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
- SRH IPL 2024 full schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues
- RCB vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eyes first win of season; Predicted playing XI, squads, streaming info
- IPL 2024 Full Schedule: Final in Chennai on May 26; Full list of matches, Playoffs dates, fixtures list, venues, timings in IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE