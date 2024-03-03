MagazineBuy Print

De Minaur sinks Ruud to retain Mexican Open crown

The result helped the 25-year-old Australian snap a four-match losing run in finals and bag his eighth ATP Tour title - his seventh on hard courts.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 11:07 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud of Norway during the final match of the Mexican Open.
Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud of Norway during the final match of the Mexican Open. | Photo Credit: AP
Alex de Minaur of Australia holds up his trophy after beating Casper Ruud of Norway during the final match of the Mexican Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Third seed Alex de Minaur successfully defended his Mexican Open crown on Saturday, romping to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud in the Acapulco title clash.

The result helped the 25-year-old Australian snap a four-match losing run in finals and bag his eighth ATP Tour title - his seventh on hard courts - to secure his place in the top 10 of the world rankings that will be updated on Monday.

“It’s been an amazing week,” said De Minaur, who finished runner-up to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam last month.

“It’s probably a week I didn’t really expect. I came into Mexico not feeling my best and just kept telling myself to keep giving myself chances. I think today I played my best match of the tournament by far.

“Acapulco has been a very good place for me and my tennis career. First time I’ve won an ATP 500, first time I’ve defended a title in my career. I feel at home here.”

The world number nine drew first blood for a 2-1 lead in the opening set as sixth-seeded Norwegian Ruud, who battled through tough three-setters against Ben Shelton and Holger Rune in the prior two rounds, appeared slightly off the pace.

RELATED | In-form Humbert eases past Bublik to capture Dubai title

But like he did in those matches, Ruud responded strongly to grab an early break in the second set, only for De Minaur to pull level at 2-2 before getting his nose in front in the seventh game with a stinging forehand winner.

With the momentum swinging his way, De Minaur wrapped up the match with a solid service game and celebrated being the first man to man retain the Acapulco title in 12 years. 

De Minaur will put any further partying on ice, however, as he said he would jet off to San Diego where his girlfriend Katie Boulter of Britain will play in the final against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

“I’m looking forward to that,” he added.

