In-form Humbert eases past Bublik to capture Dubai title

The 25-year-old became only the third player in the professional era to win his first six tour-level finals, matching the achievement of Ernests Gulbis and Martin Klizan.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 22:32 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s Ugo Humbert celebrates winning the final against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
France’s Ugo Humbert celebrates winning the final against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in Dubai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Fifth seed Ugo Humbert produced a near-flawless performance to outclass Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-3 and capture the Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday for his second trophy this season.

By lifting the title, the 25-year-old Frenchman became only the third player in the professional era to win his first six tour-level finals, matching the achievement of Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis and Slovakia’s Martin Klizan.

ALSO READ: Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud

The in-form Marseille champion edged a tight opening set when seventh seed Bublik fired a double fault in the 10th game as he chanced his arm and attempted a big second serve in a desperate attempt to hold.

Left-hander Humbert, who took out top seed and Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final, showcased his superb defensive skills to earn a chance to break in the next set and pounced for a 3-1 lead when Bublik found the net.

He unleashed a monster forehand to go 5-2 up before holding his nerve two games later to save a breakpoint and close out the contest on his second championship point with a passing winner.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

