MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud

Third-seeded De Minaur was up 6-3, 2-6, 4-0 when Jack Draper called it a day due to an undisclosed illness.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 11:44 IST , ACAPULCO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Britain’s Jack Draper (right) shakes hands with Australia’s Alex de Minaur (left) after their semifinal match in Acapulco on Friday.
Britain’s Jack Draper (right) shakes hands with Australia’s Alex de Minaur (left) after their semifinal match in Acapulco on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Jack Draper (right) shakes hands with Australia’s Alex de Minaur (left) after their semifinal match in Acapulco on Friday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Alex De Minaur booked a return to the Acapulco ATP final on Friday as Britain’s Jack Draper retired while trailing in the third set of their semifinal.

The third-seeded Australian won the first set 6-3, dropped the second 6-2 and was leading 4-0 in the third when Draper, who was visibly diminished physically, called it quits.

De Minaur will face Casper Ruud, who pulled off an upset by beating second-seeded Holger Rune 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the late match.

“I think those are the types of situations which are the hardest to control as a player, because you’re stuck in two minds,” De Minaur said. “One mind is, all right, you can see your opponent hurting. So let’s just try and put the ball in the court and make him just miss.

“What you really have to do is play the same style of tennis that you were that got you to that stage. So it’s extremely hard to focus in those situations, and often these are the matches that can complicate themselves.”

Draper, who had dropped just 11 games in three matches to reach the semis, was piling on the pressure when he received treatment from the ATP trainer and tournament doctor late in the second set.

The left-hander was able to level the match, but he was hindered early in the third as De Minaur raced to a 4-0 lead, and Draper called a halt after he was broken a second time.

De Minaur said he wished Draper a “speedy recovery.”

“He’s a hell of a player, a hell of a talent and I hope it’s nothing too serious,” said De Minaur, who is coming off a runner-up finish to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam.

Later, in the other semifinals, Ruud lost the first set and then was down 3-1 in the third with Rune serving, but he managed a couple of breaks and hold his serve to take the win.

“I did not get the best start, and the third set looked really bad, I just tried to stay in there and it seemed like Holger was struggling and at the end it worked for me,” said Ruud.

The 25-year-old Norwegian will try to win his 10th career title, the first one on a ATP 500.

Rune, who is the seventh player on the ATP rankings, lost in the Acapulco semifinals for the second year in a row

Related stories

Related Topics

Alex De Minaur /

Jack Draper /

ATP /

Casper Ruud /

Holger Rune

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud
    AFP
  2. FIDE makes urgent appeal to Canada to issue visas to players for Candidates
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu five down
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 3: New Zealand needs 258 to win first test against Australia
    Reuters
  5. Messi‘s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud
    AFP
  2. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  3. ATP Dubai 2024: Rublev defaulted from match after allegedly using oscene language
    AFP
  4. Czech tennis president, Ivo Kaderka, in detention accused of fraud after federation raided by police
    AP
  5. Sahaja, Shrivalli to strengthen Team India at Billie Jean King Cup 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Defending champion De Minaur reaches Acapulco final, faces Ruud
    AFP
  2. FIDE makes urgent appeal to Canada to issue visas to players for Candidates
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu five down
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test - Day 3: New Zealand needs 258 to win first test against Australia
    Reuters
  5. Messi‘s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment