MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals

Third-seeded Emma Navarro advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row by beating the last remaining qualifier, 113th-ranked Daria Saville, 6-4, 6-2.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 10:53 IST , SAN DIEGO - 3 MINS READ

AP
USA’s Jessica Pegula waves to the crowd after defeating Russia’s Anna Blinkova Russia during the San Diego Open quarterfinals at Barnes Tennis Center on Friday in San Diego, California.
USA’s Jessica Pegula waves to the crowd after defeating Russia’s Anna Blinkova Russia during the San Diego Open quarterfinals at Barnes Tennis Center on Friday in San Diego, California. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Jessica Pegula waves to the crowd after defeating Russia’s Anna Blinkova Russia during the San Diego Open quarterfinals at Barnes Tennis Center on Friday in San Diego, California. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula beat Anna Blinkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the San Diego Open.

Pegula, ranked No. 5 in the world, will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Marta Kostyuk on Saturday.

“Anna’s always a really tough competitor,” Pegula said. “She makes you really have to earn it. I feel like I started out playing really well, then she changed up her game plan and started hitting a lot of high balls. I wasn’t stepping in and was getting frustrated. I reeled off some really bad errors for a couple of games there, but I managed to find my range.”

Pegula finished with 24 winners. She made 17 unforced errors, the majority of which came in the second set.

Third-seeded Emma Navarro advanced to the semifinals for the second year in a row by beating the last remaining qualifier, 113th-ranked Daria Saville, 6-4, 6-2. She’ll face Katie Boulter, who beat 2022 runner-up Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3.

Navarro, the 2021 NCAA singles champion at Virginia, was trailing 1-4 in the opening set before reeling off five straight games to take control of the match.

“Someone in the crowd told me to wake up. I guess that was maybe the push I needed,” said the 22-year-old Navarro, who capitalized on eight of her 14 break-point opportunities. “It’s tough playing someone I’ve never played before. I was just kind of getting used to her game and putting together a strategy of how I wanted to play. It took me a little bit to find that, but I got there in the end. I’m happy with the win and excited to be moving forward.”

It will be Navarro’s fifth tour-level semifinal in less than a year. She won her first WTA title earlier this year at Hobart, Australia.

There will be no return trip to the semifinals for Vekic. The seventh seed was upset on a windy day by Boulter, who at No. 49 is Britain’s top-ranked player. Earlier this week, Boulter beat second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

“It was an absolute battle,” said the 27-year-old Boulter, who overcame a 1-3 first-set deficit to reach the second tour-level semifinal of her career. “Very tricky conditions. Not easy to get any rhythm for either of us, because we’re both big hitters. I found it tough to kind of get into the match. I just tried to stay as strong as I could and somehow found a way over the line. I’m an aggressive player, so I do try to go for it no matter what the conditions are.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jessica Pegula /

WTA /

Anna Blinkova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu four down
    Team Sportstar
  2. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  3. Messi, Inter Miami aim to topple Orlando City
    Reuters
  4. Bahrain GP 2024: Mercedes hopes to be in a ‘sweet spot’ for opening race
    Reuters
  5. Verstappen’s Bahrain pole delivers relief to Red Bull and Horner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  2. ATP Dubai 2024: Rublev defaulted from match after allegedly using oscene language
    AFP
  3. Czech tennis president, Ivo Kaderka, in detention accused of fraud after federation raided by police
    AP
  4. Sahaja, Shrivalli to strengthen Team India at Billie Jean King Cup 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Delhi Open Challenger: Boyer beats fourth seed Svrcina in quarters, to face Blancaneaux in semifinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Live Score Updates: Mumbai pacers strike early to leave Tamil Nadu four down
    Team Sportstar
  2. San Diego Open 2024: Top seed Jessica Pegula reaches semifinals
    AP
  3. Messi, Inter Miami aim to topple Orlando City
    Reuters
  4. Bahrain GP 2024: Mercedes hopes to be in a ‘sweet spot’ for opening race
    Reuters
  5. Verstappen’s Bahrain pole delivers relief to Red Bull and Horner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment