More Sports Chess Chess Humpy, Harika feature in FIDE rankings top 10 list As per the latest global rating list by FIDE, Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli are ranked as world number three and nine respectively in the women’s section. IANS Chennai 04 February, 2020 15:49 IST World Rapid Champion Koneru Humphy is ranked third in the latest list released by FIDE. IANS Chennai 04 February, 2020 15:49 IST Indian female chess players are keeping the nation’s flag flying high by figuring in the top ten in the world in two categories while the men are sliding down.As per the latest global rating list by FIDE, the global chess body, World Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli are ranked as world number three and nine respectively in the women’s section.In the girls' section R. Vaishali is world number 10.Incidentally, no Indian male figures in the top ten in the world’s open section.Former World Champion V. Anand is ranked at 15 in the world, followed by Vidit Santosh Gujarati at 26th rank.Gujarati is now the second top most ranked player in India overtaking P. Harikrishna who had occupied that slot for a long time. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.