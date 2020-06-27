Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Ding Liren, Anish Giri surge ahead Ding Liren stunned speed-king Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 to take the first of their best-of-three set quarterfinals in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 June, 2020 19:20 IST Anish Giri played with black pieces in the Armageddon game. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 27 June, 2020 19:20 IST Ding Liren stunned speed-king Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 to take the first of their best-of-three set quarterfinals in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.Liren won the second game while the rest of the three games were drawn. The two will meet again on Sunday in the second set, with Nakamura facing a must-win situation to force the decider.READ| Viswanathan Anand: Don’t know when chess will return to where it was In the other quarterfinals, that went all the distance between Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk, all four rapid games, two blitz games and the Armageddon clash were drawn. Since Giri played with black pieces in the Armageddon game, with a minute less on the clock, he was awarded the match.Quarterfinal results:After Game Four: Ding Liren (Chn) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2.5-1.5; After Game Seven: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 4-3 (Giri declared winner after the drawn Armageddon game). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos