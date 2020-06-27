Chessable Masters: Ding Liren, Anish Giri surge ahead

Ding Liren stunned speed-king Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 to take the first of their best-of-three set quarterfinals in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.

Liren won the second game while the rest of the three games were drawn. The two will meet again on Sunday in the second set, with Nakamura facing a must-win situation to force the decider.

In the other quarterfinals, that went all the distance between Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk, all four rapid games, two blitz games and the Armageddon clash were drawn. Since Giri played with black pieces in the Armageddon game, with a minute less on the clock, he was awarded the match.

Quarterfinal results:

After Game Four: Ding Liren (Chn) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2.5-1.5; After Game Seven: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 4-3 (Giri declared winner after the drawn Armageddon game).