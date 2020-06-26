Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Liren leads 2-1 over Nakamura Ding Liren pushed Hikaru Nakamura to the brink of defeat but could not land the knockout punch in the third game of their first set of quarterfinal matches. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 June, 2020 23:41 IST Nakamura faces a must-win situation to take the first set into the blitz games. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 June, 2020 23:41 IST Ding Liren pushed Hikaru Nakamura to the brink of defeat but could not land the knockout punch in the third game of their first set of quarterfinal matches, of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.READ | Chessable Masters quarterfinals: As it happened After battling to draw the first game and then winning the second with black pieces, Liren looked upbeat. In the third, the Chinese No. 1 took a firm grip but faltered under time-pressure and forced a draw. Trailing 1-2, Nakamura now faces a must-win situation to take the first set into the blitz games.In the other quarterfinal, involving Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk, all four rapid games were drawn. This set now goes to a pair of blitz games.Quarterfinal results:After Game Three: Ding Liren (Chn) leads Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2-1;After Game Four: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 2-2 Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos