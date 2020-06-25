Chess Chess Anand: Don’t know when chess will return to where it was Viswanathan Anand talks about coming to terms with how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the world P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 25 June, 2020 23:07 IST Viswanathan Anand is getting used to playing competitive chess online. - Getty Images P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 25 June, 2020 23:07 IST When Viswanathan Anand left Chennai for Frankfurt in February, the city was waiting to see M.S. Dhoni back at Chepauk. The Southern metropolis was also talking about the latest Rajinikanth film, ‘Darbar’. All those classical music and dance stages were still alive, though the season had ended.It was an entirely different Chennai that he returned to, some three months later. The IPL had been postponed indefinitely, cinemas had been closed, dancers and musicians didn’t know when they would be able to get back on stage.READ | Players body urges AICF to consider online National meets The novel coronavirus has changed the world, almost unrecognisably.Anand is relieved and happy that he can finally be home again; that he can spend time with his wife Aruna and son Akhil, after being quarantined in Bengaluru on his arrival from Germany. He is also glad that he can play chess from his comfortable, familiar workstation at his home in Kotturpuram.New normalYes, the five-time World champion wants to play in a tournament again, but he doesn’t know when he can do it. “I don’t know when chess will return to where it was before,” he tells Sportstar over the phone. “It seems some countries are coming out [of the lockdown], but they are not completely out of danger, while others are still in an earlier stage.”He adds: “Only when the vaccine comes, can we breathe easy. A part of me hopes that by August or September we will at least be used to this and no doubt there will be a lot of precautions still. It could well be next year; I am getting used to that reality.” He is also getting used to playing competitive chess online. He had done quite a bit of that while he was stranded in Frankfurt.In good nickAnd he played some splendid chess, belying his 50 years — consider his 17-move demolition of World No. 4 Ian Nepomniachtchi at the Nations Cup.“I was very happy with the win against Nepo,” he says. “The funny thing is when I was preparing this line in the morning, this particular variation came up and I thought I should familiarise myself with it. I also liked the way I played against Teimour Radjabov, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Ding Liren.”READ | Chess should not remain just an online sport, says FIDE director general He is not surprised that online chess really took off during the lockdown. “It has been around for many, many years, like video calls or working from home,” he says. “We didn’t imagine we would be doing those things so often. I hope those people who are introduced to chess online will stay with it.”‘Tackling virus is like playing against computer’Viswanathan Anand thinks the Novak Djokovic episode is a warning for everyone. “I heard that Serbia was doing well and that enough people felt the risk had receded,” he says. “But then you see what happened with the Adria Tour.”The World No. 1 organised the tennis tour, but before long tested positive for COVID-19, as did other players.“We should never take the virus lightly,” says Anand. “It is like playing chess against the computer. You can’t completely understand the thing. All you can do is sit and focus on what you are supposed to do right, make your moves and hang in there.“Even if you are doing things right, you don’t get points for that, all you get is that you are not infected today, but you have to take all the precautions tomorrow. So this new world of distancing and these new habits we picked up might last longer than we think.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos