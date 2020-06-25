Chess Chess Speed chess: R. Vaishali storms into semifinal In Friday’s semifinal of Women's Speed Chess, Chennai girl R. Vaishali will take on Anna Ushenina of Ukraine, who defeated Kateryna Lagno of Russia. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 25 June, 2020 23:04 IST R. Vaishali stormed into the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess with a crushing victory over Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia. - M. Vedhan P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 25 June, 2020 23:04 IST R. Vaishali stormed into the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess with a crushing victory over Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia. The Chennai girl won 7.5-3.5.Following the shock exit of World rapid champion Koneru Humpy in the first round, the hope rests on Vaishali, who has come through the qualifiers route.READ| Lockdown diaries: WGM Pratyusha training for six hours daily In Friday’s semifinal, she will take on Anna Ushenina of Ukraine, who defeated Kateryna Lagno of Russia. In the other semifinal, which is an all-Russian affair, Alexander Kosteniuk will meet Valentina Gunina.The results (quarterfinals): Kateryna Lagno (Rus) lost to Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 4-6; Alexander Kosteniuk (Rus) bt Le Thao Nguyen Pham (Vie) 7-3; Munkhzul Turmunkh (MGL) lost to R. Vaishali 3.5-7.5; Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt Ju Wenjun (Chn) 7.5-3.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos