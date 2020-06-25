Speed chess: R. Vaishali storms into semifinal

R. Vaishali stormed into the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess with a crushing victory over Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia.

The Chennai girl won 7.5-3.5.

Following the shock exit of World rapid champion Koneru Humpy in the first round, the hope rests on Vaishali, who has come through the qualifiers route.

In Friday’s semifinal, she will take on Anna Ushenina of Ukraine, who defeated Kateryna Lagno of Russia. In the other semifinal, which is an all-Russian affair, Alexander Kosteniuk will meet Valentina Gunina.

The results (quarterfinals): Kateryna Lagno (Rus) lost to Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 4-6; Alexander Kosteniuk (Rus) bt Le Thao Nguyen Pham (Vie) 7-3; Munkhzul Turmunkh (MGL) lost to R. Vaishali 3.5-7.5; Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt Ju Wenjun (Chn) 7.5-3.5.