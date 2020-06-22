Chess Chessable Masters LIVE: Magnus Carlsen takes on Hikaru Nakamura in Round 6 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 June, 2020 18:39 IST World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. - Representative Image/ Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 22 June, 2020 18:39 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. Anish Giri surprised second seed Fabiano Caruana in Sunday’s final round to catch up with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the lead in Group B after five rounds of $150,000 Chessable Masters on Sunday.The leaders were at three points, half-a-point ahead of Ding Liren, Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi. Taimour Radjabov was staring at elimination with 1.5 points at the halfway stage of the league.At the completion of the double round-robin league, the top four players from Group A and Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.Giri played to his reputation and drew the first four rounds before nailing Caruana. An unbeaten Vachier’s lone victory, too, came against Caruana.If Ding Liren was the only one who drew all five games, Caruana proved the most eventful performer, winning against Nepomniachtchi and Radjabov and lost to the leaders, following a draw in the campaign-opener.Nepomniatchtchi, the player with the most flamboyant style of play in this group, started brightly with a win over Radjabov but lost the next to Caruana. He drew the remaining rounds. Follow all the live action from Monday's matches: THE CONTESTANTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938GROUP B Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410