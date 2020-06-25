Chess Chess Players body urges AICF to consider online National meets The newly-formed Chess Players Forum has urged the faction-ridden All India Chess Federation to consider the possibility of holding online, this season’s National championships. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 June, 2020 17:12 IST Currently with the ongoing pandemic, online competitive events are restricted to rapid and blitz time-formats. - Representative Image/ Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 25 June, 2020 17:12 IST The newly-formed Chess Players Forum (CPF) has urged the faction-ridden All India Chess Federation (AICF) to consider the possibility of holding online, this season’s National championships with players making the moves from designated centres, under arbiters' supervision.In a letter addressed to AICF president Venketrama Raja and secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, CPF president Varugeese Koshy referred to the recent suggestions made by Viswanathan Anand and FIDE Director General Emil Sutovksy to explore the possibility of holding Chess Olympiad online. Chess should not remain just an online sport, says FIDE director general Koshy proposed the formation of a task force of players, arbiters, organisers and AICF officials to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for such events. “We will be happy to be part of such a task force, if required,” he added.Currently, with the world in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic, online competitive events are restricted to rapid and blitz time-formats. It remains to be seen how online competition in classical time-format makes a beginning. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos