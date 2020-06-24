Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Anish Giri tops, Vachier tumbles At the completion of 10 rounds, Giri topped the points tally with six points, including one against Ding Liren who lost Internet connection in drawn position. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 24 June, 2020 19:06 IST Anish Giri will meet Alexander Grischuk in the quarterfinal. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 24 June, 2020 19:06 IST Anish Giri held on to his position at the top but overnight joint leader Maxime Vachier-Lagrave lost the last four rounds to tumble out the league phase of $150,000 Chessable Masters on Tuesday.At the completion of 10 rounds, Giri topped the points tally with six points, including one against Ding Liren who lost Internet connection in drawn position and was later declared ‘lost on time’.After a day's rest, in the quarterfinals, Magnus Carlsen faces Fabiano Caruana, Liren plays Hikaru Nakamura, Vladislav Artemiev meets Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alexander Grischuk clashes with Giri.The Chinese (5.5 points) bounced right back and took second place jointly with Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost their encounter due to a 'mouse-slip.' Fabiano Caruana made it at the expense of Vachier, the day’s favourite ‘whipping boy’.Vachier started the day in joint lead with Giri and the two drew their day’s opening game. Thereafter, it proved a free fall for the Frenchman as he lost to Radjabov, Caruana, Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi.Caruana (5) took the fourth spot and made it to the quarterfinals just half-a-point ahead of Radjabov - following a final-round draw with Giri.The results:Group ‘B’: (10th round): Anish Giri (Ned, 6) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5); Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 4.5) drew with Ding Liren (Ch, 5.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3.5) lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 5.5); (ninth round): Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; Caruana drew with Radjabov; Liren bt Vachier; (eighth round): Radjabov drew with Giri; Liren bt Nepomniachtchi; Caruana bt Lagrave; (seventh round): Giri bt Liren; Vachier lost to Radjabov; Nepomniachtchi bt Caruana.Quarterfinal line-up: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) v Fabiano Caruana (USA); Ding Liren (Chn) v Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) v Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) v Anish Giri (Ned). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos