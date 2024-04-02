MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Candidates 2024: Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing?

Carlsen, a five-time World Champion in the classical format, forfeited his qualification spot citing lack of motivation in playing the longer version of the game in the existing tournament structure.

Published : Apr 02, 2024 12:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Magnus Carlsen during the Chess Olympiad in 2022.
Magnus Carlsen during the Chess Olympiad in 2022. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Magnus Carlsen during the Chess Olympiad in 2022. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

The biggest talking point heading into the Candidates tournament, set to start in Toronto on April 3, is the absence of World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, who chose to miss out on the premier chess tournament.

Carlsen, a five-time World Champion in the classical format, forfeited his qualification spot citing the lack of motivation in playing the longer version of the game in the existing tournament structure. “I would say the main reason is that I don’t enjoy it. It’s as simple as that.”

The 33-year-old had secured his qualification for the candidates by winning the 2023 Chess World Cup. Carlsen’s withdrawal paced the way for Nijat Abasov to enter the field in Toronto.

“Under the current format there is absolutely no chance. I think everybody should operate under the assumption that I will not play at the Candidates and that everybody else who’s in the semifinals is qualified for the Candidates,” said Carlsen after beating D. Gukesh in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Earlier, Carlsen relinquished the chance to defend his world title — which he won in 2021 — in 2023, expressing a similar discontent, leading to Ding Liren to claim the world crown. He pointed out the suffering from a lack of motivation to play classical chess, because of the dominance of opening preparation.

The Norwegian, who has a total of 17 world titles under his belt across formats, has been drifting towards the shorter versions of the game. Recently, he had announced a world chess tour based on the Chess960 format, along with German entrepreneur Jan-Henric Buettner.

Carlsen has also emphasised the best player in the world needs to excel in all three formats of the game — classical, blitz and rapid.

“Obviously the rating system lags a bit behind, but if you look at that over time, that’s a pretty good indication of who the best players are. Also, if you want to know who the best player is, you don’t have to look at all the different formats; you can just look for my name.”

Related Topics

Candidates /

Magnus Carlsen /

Candidates 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards
    Viswanathan Anand
  3. IPL 2024: Top 7 fastest balls of the ongoing Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team heads to Australia for five-Test series
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: April 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Candidates 2024: Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: Indian quintet on a historic quest
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Arjun Erigaisi replaces Anand as top ranked Indian in official FIDE rating list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Aansh Nerurkar first Indian to win in future category of Prague Intl Chess Festival
    PTI
  5. Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya, Guru Prakash to fight for title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Candidates 2024: A thrilling challenger hunt on the cards
    Viswanathan Anand
  3. IPL 2024: Top 7 fastest balls of the ongoing Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men’s hockey team heads to Australia for five-Test series
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: April 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment