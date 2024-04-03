MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Shivam Mavi ruled out due to injury

Mavi also didn’t get to play a single game for Gujarat Titans in 2023, and in the last auction, LSG roped him for Rs. 6.4 crore to fill the void created by Avesh Khan leaving for Rajasthan Royals.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 14:58 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Mavi last played competitive cricket in August 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Mavi last played competitive cricket in August 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mavi last played competitive cricket in August 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) after he failed to recover from his rib injury.

The 25-year-old, who last played competitive cricket in August 2023, missed the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh but did turn up for Lucknow Super Giants’ pre-season training only to be told that he would not play any part in this edition. He had suffered a rib stress fracture in August last year.

“The talented right-arm fast bowler joined us after the auction in December and has been part of the camp from pre-season. He has been a key part of the squad for the season, hence we as well as Shivam are disappointed that his season has come to an end so soon,” the press release from LSG stated.

ALSO READ | Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements

Mavi, who has played six T20 Internationals for India, also didn’t get to play a single game for Gujarat Titans in 2023, and in the last auction, LSG roped him for Rs. 6.4 crore to fill the void created by Avesh Khan, who left for Rajasthan Royals.

“The franchise will continue to support Shivam and is committed to aiding him in his recovery process. We wish him a swift and complete return, and are sure he will be back fitter and stronger,” LSG stated.

Mavi, on his part, vowed to come back stronger.

“I thought I will play matches and do well for my team but unfortunately I have to go because of injury. A player needs to be mentally strong and also know what are the areas one needs to focus on during rehabilitation. We have a good team here,” he said in a video posted on LSG’s official ‘X’ handle.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Shivam Mavi /

Gujarat Titans /

Avesh Khan /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Indians in action, schedule, format, live streaming, prize money — all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Shivam Mavi ruled out due to injury
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. IBA says it may appeal after CAS upholds IOC decision to withdraw recognition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Shivam Mavi ruled out due to injury
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma told me that I should never compromise on speed for extra skills, says Mayank Yadav
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: Why CSK is the place to be for youngsters despite limited game time
    Sahil Mathur
  4. DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 probable playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav, Quinton de Kock shine as Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Indians in action, schedule, format, live streaming, prize money — all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Shivam Mavi ruled out due to injury
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
    Team Sportstar
  5. IBA says it may appeal after CAS upholds IOC decision to withdraw recognition
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment