GM Arjun Erigaisi replaced five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand as the highest-ranked Indian in the official FIDE rating list on Monday.

Arjun is currently placed seventh in the world rankings with a live rating of 2758.3. The 20-year-old leapfrogged Anand in the live rating list in March.

Arjun became only the second Indian after D Gukesh to surpass Anand as the India No. 1 on a published FIDE Rating list.

He is also the fourth Indian after Anand, Pentala Harikrishna and Gukesh to enter the top 10 in world rankings.

Uzbekistan sensation Nodirbek Abdusattorov is the biggest gainer, moving up to the fourth position with a 2765 Elo rating.

Magnus Carlsen stayed untouched on the top with 2830 while USA veterans Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura hold the second and third positions, respectively.

FIDE PUBLISHED RATING LIST APRIL 1 1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - 2830 2. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2803 3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 2789 4. Nodirbek Abdussatrov (UZB) - 2765 5. Ding Liren (CHN) - 2762 6. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2760 7. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 2758 8. Wesley So (USA) - 2757 9. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) - 2756 10. Wei Yi (CHN) - 2755

HIGHEST RANKED INDIANS IN FIDE APRIL 1 PUBLISHED RATING LIST