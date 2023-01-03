Victorious Divya Deshmukh stretches lead at National women’s chess championship

Divya Deshmukh moved a step closer to retaining her title after beating C. M. N. Sunyuktha in the ninth round of the MPL National women’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Tuesday.

With two rounds to go, Divya enjoys a one-point lead over Mary Ann Gomes and is 1.5 points ahead of Isha, Srija Seshadri, Vantika Agrawal, Soumya Swaminathan, V. Varshini, Sakshi Chitlange and Bhakti Kulkarni.

What also helped Divya’s cause is the sequence of draws from the second to the fourth board.