Gukesh contesting for World Championship will inspire youngsters, says FIDE President Dvorkovich

D Gukesh, 17, won the FIDE Candidates to earn the right to play against current title-holder - China’s Ding Liren - for the World Championship.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 20:09 IST , GANDHINAGAR - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich during the World junior chess championship in Gandhinagar.
FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich during the World junior chess championship in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR
infoIcon

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich during the World junior chess championship in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich feels it is nice that the world chess governing body has received two bids from India for hosting this year’s World championship match.

Chennai and Delhi have both expressed interest to conduct the match between reigning World champion Ding Liren of China and Candidates winner D Gukesh to be held later this year. Singapore is also in the fray.

“We are happy to receive three strong bids, which is quite a unique situation,” Dvorkovich told Sportstar in an exclusive interview here shortly after the World junior chess championship concluded.

“For international sports federations it is important to have the support from the national governments. I know the role of the States in India. We will examine the bids and take a decision.”

He is happy that India is emerging as an excellent host of major international chess events. A couple of years ago, Chennai had received praise for the way it conducted the Chess Olympiad, that too at such short notice. “India will host more events in the next 12 months,” he said.

WATCH | Praggnanandhaa vindicates ‘Big Boys Club’ credentials with impressive Norway Chess 2024 showing

Dvorkovich thinks it is great that a 17-year-old Gukesh is contesting the World championship match. “I think it will inspire all the youngsters in the world,” he said.

“They now know what they could achieve with hard work.”

Dvorkovich is glad that chess is growing fast across the world. It was probably the only sport that grew during Covid with FIDE playing an active role.

“Chess also gained from the series The Queen’s Gambit,” he said. “But I am not surprised by the rising popularity of chess. It is the world’s oldest game but is very modern too.”

He enjoys working with five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand, who is now FIDE’s deputy president. “I value his opinions as he has so much experience as a player,” he said. “His reputation also helps us.”

About the recent decision of FIDE’s Ethics and Discipline Committee to suspend the Russian Chess Federation, Dvorkovich, who was also reprimanded for his role in the federation, said, “I cannot comment on the legal issues. We will appeal. We need to defend the interests of the players.”

