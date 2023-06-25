MagazineBuy Print

Global Chess League: Ganges Grandmasters suffers first defeat, goes down to Mumba Masters

Global Chess League: Mumba, who have had mixed results so far, were given a headstart by Harika Dronavalli, who got the better of Bella Khotenashvili to earn four game points.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 21:37 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Harika Dronavalli beat Bella Khotenashvili to give upper hand to Mumba Masters against Ganges Grandmasters.
Harika Dronavalli beat Bella Khotenashvili to give upper hand to Mumba Masters against Ganges Grandmasters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Harika Dronavalli beat Bella Khotenashvili to give upper hand to Mumba Masters against Ganges Grandmasters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ganges Grandmasters suffered its first defeat after three consecutive victories in the Global Chess League, going down to upGrad Mumba Masters on Sunday.

Mumba, who have had mixed results so far, were given a headstart by Harika Dronavalli, who got the better of Bella Khotenashvili to earn four game points.

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand managed to strike back against French exponent Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who was leading with black pieces.

In a sharp exchange, Maxime blundered by putting his queen on the wrong square and ended up losing.

But despite Anand’s win, Ganges Grandmasters lost with Richard Rapport going down to Alexander Grischuk, who became the hero of the match and earned three crucial match points for upGrad Mumba Masters.

READ MORE | GCL is a game-changer for chess like IPL and PKL, says Mumba Masters coach Srinath

In another entertaining contest, SG Alpine Warriors defeated Chingari Gulf Titans 11-6.

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov opened the account for Titans defeating D Gukesh to earn three game points. But Titans’ Nihal Sarin, under time pressure, made a fatal error and lost.

After three more games ended in draws, all eyes were on the game between Polina Shuvalova and Elisabeth Paehtz.

In a rook endgame, Paehtz emerged the better player, defeating her opponent with black pieces and securing victory for the Warriors.

The victory brought SG Alpine Warriors on par with Ganges Grandmasters on match points. However, Ganges Grandmasters have a better game points score - 38 vs 34.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
