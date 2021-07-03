Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess: Aronian leads Artemiev in final

Levon Aronian’s triumph in the third game decisively swung the first set in his favour against a fighting Vladislav Artemiev in the final of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid online rapid chess tournament on Saturday.



For the third place, World champion Magnus Carlsen took the first set 2.5-1.5 against Ding Liren. He won the first game and held on to his lead after three drawn games.



The results (Set One):

Final: Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) 2.5-1.5. For the third place: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5-1.5.