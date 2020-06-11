More Sports Chess Chess Harikrishna excited about Sharjah online tournament Harikrishna is the second seed at the World Stars Sharjah Online International chess tournament which features a strong line-up of players averaging 2709. P.K. Ajith Kumar 11 June, 2020 17:11 IST P. Harikrishna will be playing in the World Stars Sharjah Online International chess tournament. - FIDE P.K. Ajith Kumar 11 June, 2020 17:11 IST The World Stars Sharjah Online International chess tournament, which opens on Friday, boasts a strong line-up. Among the six players competing in the double round-robin event is P. Harikrishna, the India No. 2.He is also the second seed in the Sharjah tournament, behind World No. 11 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan. Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland, ranked No. 28 in the world, former FIDE World champion Rustam Kasimdzanov of Uzbekistan, Egyptian Bassem Amin and Salem Saleh of UAE are others in the fray.READ: Sergey Karjakin ready for Earth and Space chess With an average of 2709, it is a pretty strong tournament. “It should be an excellent event and I am really looking forward to it,” Harikrishna told Sportstar over phone from Prague, where he has been living for the last couple of years along with his Serbian wife Nadezda Stojanovic.“I have been playing online for the last couple of decades and it was on the Internet Chess Club – which is co-hosting the Sharjah tournament – that I began my foray into digital chess,” he said. “You cannot compare that to the feeling of playing a game inside a tournament hall, and I miss that experience.”It may be a while before he could play a game of chess physically. “But I am told there is a tournament coming up here in Prague next month,” he said. “And I think some other European countries would also have tournaments before long.”The World No. 26 said the situation had improved considerably in the Czech Republic. “The state of emergency has been lifted and small gatherings – up to 200 people – are now allowed,” he said. “You still have to wear a mask when you go out.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos