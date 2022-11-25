Chess

World Team Chess Championship: India, Spain split points in bronze-medal match

Nihal Sarin’s victory made up for K. Sasikiran’s loss in India’s 2-2 draw with Spain in the first-round match for the bronze medal in the World team chess championship in Jerusalem on Friday.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 25 November, 2022 21:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin beat David Anton to help India draw with Spain.

FILE PHOTO: Nihal Sarin beat David Anton to help India draw with Spain. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Nihal Sarin’s victory made up for K. Sasikiran’s loss in India’s 2-2 draw with Spain in the first-round match for the bronze medal in the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Friday.

A day after India lost the second round of the semifinals to Uzbekistan 1.5-2.5, having tied the first 2-2, Nihal Sarin’s victory on the second board against Spain’s David Anton proved a face-saver. Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan drew with white pieces but K. Sasikiran lost on the fourth board to Miguel Santos Ruiz.

In the final, China scored a 2.5-1.5 win in the first round against Uzbekistan.

In Thursday’s second round of the semifinals, S. L. Narayanan’s brilliant victory on the third board to give India the lead against Uzbekistan proved in vain. Tame defeats of Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin on the first two boards, followed by Sasikiran’s draw left India fighting for the bronze medal.

