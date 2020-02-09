Koneru Humpy goes down to Muzychuk in Cairns Cup

India’s Koneru Humpy went down to Mariya Muzychuk in the second round of the Cairns Cup, while compatriot Dronavalli Harika drew with Nana Dzagnidze in St. Louis.

The Ukrainian Grandmaster and former world champion Muzychuk was arguably the best performer of the day as she outplayed India’s top player and the reigning world rapid champion Humpy early on Sunday.

Humpy had opened her campaign with a win over Carissa Yip.

The other two victories were clinched by the Russians Kateryna Lagno and Alexandra Kosteniuk, who defeated Carissa Yip and Valentina Gunina, respectively.

Muzychuk had the white pieces against Humpy and she made her intentions clear from the onset by choosing an unusual continuation on move 11 against the Petroff. The position turned quite complex soon after with the Ukrainian launching an attack on the kingside to win in 32 moves.

The 10-payer tournament concludes on February 17.