Koneru Humpy to take part in Women's Speed Chess

Koneru Humpy is back before the chessboard once again, taking a break from her household duties.

P.K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE
19 June, 2020 20:48 IST

Koneru Humpy had also featured in a simultaneous exhibition to raise funds for the country's fight against COVID-19. - Special Arrangement

P.K. Ajith Kumar
KOZHIKODE
19 June, 2020 20:48 IST

K. Humpy is back before the chessboard once again, taking a break from her household duties. The World No. 2 will soon be playing at FIDE's Online Women's Speed Chess championship, featuring the game's elite.Humpy had given a lot of thought before deciding to play in the tournament which opens on June 24. It is not surprising, however, since she is no fan of chess played at lightning speed.READ: Training at home not a child's play for Koneru HumpyThat she is still the reigning World rapid chess champion reflects her strength as a player, regardless of the format.HesitationWhat made her hesitate a bit was one part of the format for the Speed Chess tournament — the games of a duration of one minute (plus the increment of one second per move)."I haven't played with time control like that before, but I decided to compete in the tournament anyway and am looking forward to it now," Humpy told Sportstar over phone from Vijayawada on Thursday."It will be an interesting tournament, as most of the world's top players are competing in it."Very popularThough online chess has become hugely popular during the lockdown, she hasn't been very active in the digital space. She has played only one tournament — the Nations Cup, in which she was part of the strong Indian team led by five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand.She had also featured in a simultaneous exhibition to raise funds for the country's fight against COVID-19.READ: WGM Pratyusha training for six hours daily"I enjoyed playing those two events, though it took me some time to get used to it," she said.She said it was good to that FIDE was organising quality online tournaments. "It is nice that big stars like Magnus Carlsen are playing so many online events. They are probably playing more chess now than they did before," she said.The Women's Speed Chess event consists of four legs of Grand Prix and the women who take the top two places will play a super final on July 20.