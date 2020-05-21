More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Chess: Magnus Carlsen suffers twin defeats Rare twin-defeats for Magnus Carlsen marked an action filled day in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge online chess tournament on Wednesday. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 21 May, 2020 18:27 IST One among the four overnight leaders, Carlsen could score only 1.5 points from four rounds after losing to China’s Yu Yangyi and Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 21 May, 2020 18:27 IST Rare twin-defeats for Magnus Carlsen marked an action filled day in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge online chess tournament on Wednesday.One among the four overnight leaders, Carlsen could score only 1.5 points from four rounds after losing to China’s Yu Yangyi and Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda. His lone victory came against Chinese rival Wei Yi.READ: Magnus Carlsen, three others in the leadTwo other overnight leaders Hikaru Nakamura and Sergey Karjakin are assured of semifinal berths.The results:Eighth round: Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5.5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 4); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 3) lost to Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 5,5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4.5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 4.5); Levon Aronian (4) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 3.5); Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 4) lost to Daniil Dubov (Rus, 3.5); Ding Liren (Chn, 4) bt Wei Yi (Chn, 2).Seventh round: Nakamura drew with Grischuk; Yangyi bt Liren; Wei drew with Aronian; Duda bt Carlsen; So drew with Firouzja; Karjakin drew with Dubov.Sixth round: Liren drew with Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Karjakin; Dubov bt So; Carlsen bt Wei; Firouzja bt Duda; Aronian bt Yangyi.Fifth round: Liren lost to Grischuk; Nakamura bt Aronian; Yangyi bt Carlsen; Wei drew with Firouzja; Duda bt Dubov; So drew with Karjakin. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos