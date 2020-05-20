Lindores Abbey Chess: Magnus Carlsen, three others in the lead

Following a series of tough tests, world champion Magnus Carlsen came out with flying colours and shared the lead after four rounds of USD 150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Tuesday.

The top seed followed his opening-round victory over Alexander Grischuk, with another triumph over Levon Aronian, before drawing with Ding Liren and arch-rival Hikaru Nakamura. Carlsen, Nakamura, Wesley So and Sergey Karjakin shared the lead with three points.

FIRST ROUND REPORT

The second leg of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour features 12 select players. The semifinalists are assured of a place in next month’s Online Chess Masters while the winner qualifies for the USD 300,000 Grand Final in August.