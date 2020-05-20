More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Chess: Magnus Carlsen, three others in the lead The top seed registers two wins and two draws after four rounds. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 May, 2020 16:19 IST File Photo: Magnus Carlsen followed his opening-round victory over Alexander Grischuk with another triumph over Levon Aronian, before drawing with Ding Liren and arch-rival Hikaru Nakamura. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 May, 2020 16:19 IST Following a series of tough tests, world champion Magnus Carlsen came out with flying colours and shared the lead after four rounds of USD 150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Tuesday.The top seed followed his opening-round victory over Alexander Grischuk, with another triumph over Levon Aronian, before drawing with Ding Liren and arch-rival Hikaru Nakamura. Carlsen, Nakamura, Wesley So and Sergey Karjakin shared the lead with three points.FIRST ROUND REPORTThe second leg of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour features 12 select players. The semifinalists are assured of a place in next month’s Online Chess Masters while the winner qualifies for the USD 300,000 Grand Final in August.The resultsFourth round: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3); Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 3) bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 1); Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 2) drew with Wesley So (USA, 3); Levon Aronian (Arm, 2) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 1) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 1.5); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 1).Third round: Liren drew with Carlsen; Nakamura bt Firouzja; Yangyi bt Dubov; Wie lost to So; Duda drew with So; Aronian drew with Grischuk.Second round: Carlsen bt Aronian; Karjakin bt Yangyi; So bt Wei; Grischuk bt Duda; Dubov drew with Nakamura; Firouzja drew with Liren. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos