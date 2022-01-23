Tata Steel Masters: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to grab lead

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen beat India’s R. Praggnanandhaa to claim the lead after seven rounds at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands.

Vidit Gujrathi is no longer in the lead, having suffered his first defeat in the competition on Saturday, losing to Jorden Van Foreest.

Van Foreest introduced an interesting novelty on the white side of Nimzo-Indian Defence against Gujrathi, and an error by Gujrathi on move 36 proved costly. Gujrathi slipped to the joint-third spot with three others - Andrey Esipenko, Anish Giri and Richard Rapport.

REPORT - ROUND SIX

Carlsen beat debutant Praggnanandhaa with black pieces while neither of his close competitors managed to score a full point. His victory came in 34 moves and took his tally to five points. Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov is in second place, half a point behind Carlsen.

Daniil Dubov forfeited his game against Giri after the Russian GM refused to play with a face mask. It was a request by the organisers after someone Dubov was in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

In the Challengers event being played simultaneously, India’s Arjun Erigaisi drew with Rinat Jumabayev of Kazakhstan in round seven to take his tally to six points. He is ahead of the field by one point. Fellow Indian Surya Shekhar Ganguly is joint fourth with four points after drawing with Volodar Murzin in the seventh round.