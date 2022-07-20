Magnus Carlsen will not defend his title against Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2023, the Norweigian announced on Wednesday.

“I am not motivated to play another match... I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. I don’t particularly like it,” the five-time world champion said in the first episode of his podcast ‘The Magnus Effect’.

Carlsen claimed his fifth world chess crown in Dubai in December 2021 with a 7.5-3.5 victory against Nepomniachtchi, who won the Candidates Tournament in Madrid and earned the right to play for the world title. He will face Candidates runner-up GM Ding Liren for the world championship.

A sixth successful title match would have brought Carlsen level with German Emanuel Lasker, the champion from 1894 to 1921, and Soviet Mikhail Botvinnik.

Botvinnik held the title between 1948 and 1963, although during that time he twice lost and regained the title and his two successful defences came in drawn matches.

The last time a reigning champion vacated the throne was in 1975 when American Bobby Fischer gave up his title. He was replaced by the Russian Anatoly Karpov and the title remained in Russian hands until 2000.

But Carlsen also stressed that he was not retiring from the sport.

“Just so there is no ambiguity here, I’m not retiring from chess, I’m still going to be an active player.”

With inputs from AFP