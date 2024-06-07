Zverev settles domestic violence case brought by former girlfriend

Alexander Zverev has agreed a settlement after the mother of his child accused him of physical abuse and a German court closed the case on Friday, the French Open semifinalist’s lawyers said.

The agreement, according to German media, includes a monetary condition of 200,000 euros (217,820 USD), with the player not found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“The process against Alexander Zverev was shelved today by the court with the agreement of the prosecutor’s office and Ms Brenda Patea,” the player’s lawyers said in a statement.

READ | Alexander Zverev trial explained: Does tennis have a policy on domestic violence?

“Alexander Zverev agreed to this ... in order to shorten the process especially in the interest of the child they have together. Alexander Zverev remains innocent.”

The decision comes hours before Zverev, 27, faces Casper Ruud in the French Open last four on Friday.

The German had been ordered last year by the Berlin-Tiergarten court to pay an undisclosed fine in the case with his lawyers contesting the court order.

The world number four had rejected the accusation made by his former girlfriend that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020.

The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.

In January 2023 the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.