Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, French Open 2024 Semifinal: Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Second-seed Jannik Sinner takes on third-seed Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster semifinal of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Friday.

The clash is set to take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Preview

Another chapter of the exciting Alcaraz vs Sinner rivalry is set to take place at the clay Major as the two players lock horns for a place in their maiden final at Roland Garros.

It is the youngest men’s semifinal at a Major since Andy Murray defeated Rafael Nadal at US Open in 2008.

Sinner has, undoubtedly, been the best player this season and deservingly, will be crowned World No. 1 when the latest ATP Rankings will be released on Monday. The 22-year-old will be the first Italian man to achieve this feat.

Sinner started the year by claiming his maiden Major at the Australian Open, beating 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals before coming from two-sets-to-love down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the final. He has also clinched titles in Rotterdam and Miami.

At Roland Garros, he has largely been untroubled except the fourth-round clash against local favourite Corentin Moutet where he almost got bagelled in the opening set.

Alcaraz, Sinner’s opponent for the semifinals, is one of the two players who have beaten the Italian this year. The 21-year-old Spaniard lost to Alexander Zverev in Melbourne before a forgettable South American claycourt season where he also got injured.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz looked to be back in form as he defended his title at Indian Wells where he defeated Sinner in an entertaining semifinal. However, due to a forearm injury, he could only play in Madrid leading up to French Open.

Like Sinner, Alcaraz too has dropped just one set on his way to the semifinals in Paris.

Sinner is looking to become only the second Italian man in history to reach the French Open final after 1976 champion Adriano Panatta. On the other hand, Alcaraz bids to become the youngest player to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces and second-youngest Roland Garros men’s singles finalist since 2000, only behind Rafael Nadal in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

When and where to watch?

French Open 2024 quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is set to begin around 6PM IST on Friday, June 7. You can watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Head-to-head record

Played:8 | Alcaraz: 4 | Sinner: 4