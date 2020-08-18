Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Final LIVE: Carlsen draws level with Nakamura

Hello and welcome to the LIVE BLOG of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals.







RECAP FROM SET FOUR:

Stung by a painful loss in the third set, Magnus Carlsen stopped Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 in the fourth to level their final clash at 2-2 in the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Monday.

In the only decisive game of the best-of-four rapid games, Carlsen came out as an impressive winner in the third encounter. He did let go of a good opportunity to win the first game. But eventually that missed chance did not matter.

♟#MCTFinals | A win for Magnus Carlsen in set 4 led to an even 2-2 scoreboard. Can Magnus keep his cool and prevail over Hikaru Nakamura or will the latter live up to his 'dark horse' bidding? @sportyrakesh explores the optionshttps://t.co/DgWZgrwF22 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 18, 2020

Unlike on Sunday, Carlsen stayed in control throughout the set. Nakamura did manage to save the first game with an excellent display of his defensive skills. But Carlsen did not let the disappointment get to him.

He made a steady draw in the second game to get his composure back. Thereafter, with white pieces, he did not let Nakamura off the hook.

In the fourth, with Nakamura in a must-win situation to stay in the set, Carlsen held the upper hand until 34 moves before failing to see the winning continuation. Nakamura managed to draw in six more moves but could not prevent Carlsen from levelling the match.