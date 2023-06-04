Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Norway Chess: Gukesh holds Carlsen, moves to career-high live rating

Though Carlsen prevailed in the tie-breaking Armageddon game to gain half-a-point more, Gukesh remained in the fourth spot, behind Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 20:54 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
Gukesh D during his match with Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess Tournament in Stavanger.
Gukesh D during his match with Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess Tournament in Stavanger. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Gukesh D during his match with Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess Tournament in Stavanger. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Continuing his impressive run, 17-year-old D. Gukesh drew with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in 82 moves in the fourth round of the 11th Norway Chess in Stavanger, Norway, on Saturday.

Though Carlsen prevailed in the tie-breaking Armageddon game to gain half-a-point more, Gukesh remained in the fourth spot, behind Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja. Carlsen is placed eighth in the 10-man field.

The well-fought, marathon encounter saw Gukesh match Carlsen for a second time in classical format. Their only previous clash, in the Tata Steel tournament in Wijk aan Zee, (Netherlands) this year, ended in a 46-move draw.

ALSO READ
Norway Chess: Gukesh outwits Mamedyarov, moves to fourth spot

Saturday’s draw earned Gukesh 1.6 rating points for a career-high live rating of 2739. In live ratings, Gukesh holds the 15th spot in the world.

On a day when four out of five encounters went to Armageddon, Gukesh and Carlsen fought fiercely. Gukesh sacrificed his queen to keep his chances alive in the must-win game, from the white side.

However, following a blunder on the 51st move, which cost Gukesh a knight, he resigned. By this time, the players had made several moves in the incremental time of one second on the clock.

Overnight leader Fabiano Caruana was the only one to win a classical game. He outwitted Alireza Firouzja for his third classical win in four rounds and regained second place in World rankings.

Results:
Fourth round: D. Gukesh drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 10.5) bt Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 6); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Aryan Tari (Nor) drew with Wesley So (USA); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Armageddon: Gukesh (5.5) lost to Carlsen (4.5); Giri (5) lost to Nakamura (6.5); Tari (2) drew with So (5); Mamedyarov (4) bt Abdusattorov (5).
Fifth-round pairings: Abdusattorov-Gukesh; Caruana-Mamedyarov; So-Firouzja; Nakamura-Tari; Carlsen-Giri.

Related Topics

Chess /

Norway chess tournament /

D Gukesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess: Gukesh holds Carlsen, moves to career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula 1: Verstappen wins Spanish GP to continue Red Bull sweep
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: When and where to watch Benzema’s last game; Streaming Info; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final 2023: Cameron Green hopes to bring in Rohit Sharma’s calmness in title clash
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Norway Chess: Gukesh holds Carlsen, moves to career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Norway Chess: Gukesh outwits Mamedyarov, moves to fourth spot
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Norway Chess: Gukesh surrenders to Nakamura; Caruana in lead
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Czech tournament does U-turn on Ukraine players after warning
    Reuters
  5. Russia’s Karjakin likely to skip World Cup, polls followers on social media
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess: Gukesh holds Carlsen, moves to career-high live rating
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Formula 1: Verstappen wins Spanish GP to continue Red Bull sweep
    AFP
  4. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: When and where to watch Benzema’s last game; Streaming Info; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final 2023: Cameron Green hopes to bring in Rohit Sharma’s calmness in title clash
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment