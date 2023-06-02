Norway Chess: Gukesh outwits Mamedyarov, moves to fourth spot

Published : Jun 02, 2023 19:55 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Gukesh.D outwitted Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the Armageddon game and moved to the fourth spot after three rounds of the 11th Norway Chess in Stavanger. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Teen-talent D. Gukesh came up with some stubborn defence and fierce attack to outwit Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the Armageddon game and moved to the fourth spot after three rounds of the 11th Norway Chess in Stavanger, Norway, on Thursday.

Playing black, Gukesh drew in the classical time-format in 31 moves in an encounter that witnessed a series of exchanges. In the Armageddon game, Gukesh could have won earlier than he did in 55 moves had he not allowed Mamedyarov some counter-play. Eventually, Mamedyarov ran out of time in an endgame where the players had a rook, a minor piece and two pawns each.

Fabiano Caruana stayed in the lead by defeating last-man Aryan Tari. Alireza Firouzja scored his second straight victory after facing Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

In the Armageddon games, Magnus Carlsen outwitted Hikaru Nakamura and Anish Giri drew with black pieces against Wesley So to gain an extra half-point.

After a recess day, when the action resumes on Saturday, Gukesh plays Carlsen. The other fourth-round pairings are: Firouzja-Caruana, Giri-Nakamura, Mamedyarov-Abdusattorov and Tari-So.